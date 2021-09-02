Covid-19: Public can now book their own appointment date, vaccination site and time

Cape Town – The public can now choose on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) when and where they want to get their Covid-19 vaccine. Previously there have been complaints about the system and reports about people getting notifications at short notice, mostly the afternoon or night before the day of their appointments, and some being allocated to a site that is far from their homes or place of work.

The Health Department announced that as at September 1, 2021, the EVDS will allow the public to book their own appointment date, vaccination site and time. As of today, 01 September 2021, the Electronic Vaccination Data System #EVDS will allow the public to book their own appointment date, vaccination site and time #VaccineRolloutSA pic.twitter.com/KedgrNvEPG — Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 1, 2021 Previously these were all assigned by the department. According to the department, you can book your vaccination appointment by doing the following: