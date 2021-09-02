Covid-19: Public can now book their own appointment date, vaccination site and time
Cape Town – The public can now choose on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) when and where they want to get their Covid-19 vaccine.
Previously there have been complaints about the system and reports about people getting notifications at short notice, mostly the afternoon or night before the day of their appointments, and some being allocated to a site that is far from their homes or place of work.
The Health Department announced that as at September 1, 2021, the EVDS will allow the public to book their own appointment date, vaccination site and time.
As of today, 01 September 2021, the Electronic Vaccination Data System #EVDS will allow the public to book their own appointment date, vaccination site and time #VaccineRolloutSA pic.twitter.com/KedgrNvEPG— Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 1, 2021
Previously these were all assigned by the department.
According to the department, you can book your vaccination appointment by doing the following:
- Your identification number (ID, Non-RSA passport, or asylum seeker/refugee number).
- Access to the cellphone number you used to register (for OTP verification).
- Your preferred vaccination site. You will then be able to select a time slot.
Meanwhile, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that more than 6.1 million South African were now fully vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the double-dose Pfizer jab.
About 15% of the country’s adults are fully vaccinated compared to about 24% who are only partially vaccinated against the coronavirus.
In the past 24 hours, more than 253 000 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, boosting the country’s total vaccinations to more than 12 841 000.