Covid-19 vaccination pop-up site along the N3 freeway to inoculate truck drivers

Pretoria - The Gauteng provincial government has partnered with the Road Freight Association, Trucking Wellness, Engen SA and the National Bargaining Council for the Road Freight and Logistics Industry (NBCRFLI) to bring the first pop-up vaccination station along the N3 route for truck drivers on the busy road. “This campaign will assist truck drivers who operate along the N3 corridor to register and get their vaccinations while en route to various destinations,” said Gauteng Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo.

“The initiative is an outcome of resolutions taken at the Gauteng Freight Forum for collaboration and partnership between the industry’s vaccination drive with that of the Gauteng department of health.” Gauteng Freight Forum is a common platform for information-sharing between the private sector and the government which “makes it easy for both parties to identify challenges facing the industry and promptly resolve”. On Monday, the first pop-up vaccination site would be at the Engen Highveld 1-Stop West, on the R21.

Last week, South Africa reached a milestone with just over six million people being fully inoculated against the raging Covid-19. According to the National Department of Health, over 9,7 million had been vaccinated with 6,301,758 fully inoculated by Thursday Gauteng is leading the country with over 3,3 million vaccinated thus far. Of this, over 1,3 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Both KwaZulu Natal and Western Cape have surpassed 2 million jabs. The majority of those vaccinated were females at 58 percent in comparison to 42 percent males. Most of those vaccinated were in the age group of 60 years and older. The second highest was the age group between 35 and 49.