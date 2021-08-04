Covid-19 vaccinations: Women leading the way in Cape Town metro

Cape Town – Women are leading the way when it comes to vaccinations in the Cape Town metro – of those vaccinated to date, 58.8% are women across all age groups. ’’Women are once again taking the lead in ensuring the health and well-being of our communities. It cannot fall on their shoulders alone,’’ said the City’s mayoral committee member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien.

’’I want to encourage men to step up. We have been heartened by the excitement shown by those in the younger age groups to be vaccinated. Assist someone you know, who is eligible, to register for the vaccine. It is in everyone’s best interests to vaccinate as many eligible persons as possible.’’ As at 1pm yesterday, the Western Cape had 38 271 active Covid-19 infections, with a total number of 411 000 cases to date and 357 303 recoveries. Nationally, the majority of new cases were from the Western Cape and Gauteng, which accounted for 25% each. With the peak of the third wave expected within the next week or two, the City of Cape Town’s Health Department has called for increased adherence to health protocols. New infections have slowed down and there has been a slight decrease in burials, though Badroodien expressed concern at only a 72% adherence rate to funeral protocol.

’’The metro is seeing about 1 280 new cases a day and while this figure has slowed, it’s not cause for us to drop our guard. ’’It is disheartening that funeral protocol adherence continues to be problematic, with only a 72% adherence rate at funerals assessed by City Health in the past week. These events could become super spreaders if we’re not vigilant,’’ he said. City of Cape Town regulations stipulate that:

Funerals are limited to a maximum of 50 people.

Funeral services are restricted to 2 hours including 30 minutes’ maximum for burial at City cemeteries.

Only one gazebo is permitted, no larger than 2 x3 m as per City Cemetery by-laws.

A maximum of 10 chairs is allowed per burial at the cemetery.

No unveilings and consecrations are allowed.

No post-funeral gatherings are allowed.

No visitation of graves permitted.

Always were a face mask covering both the nose and mouth. Strictly adhere to social distancing. During the past week, there were 547 burials, compared to 649 in the previous week. ’’Even though this is a notable decrease of 102 burials, at the same time we are seeing a steady increase in the demand for cremations, having cremated 150 deceased in the past week,’’ said Badroodien. The busiest cemeteries were Klip 154 (215 the previous week), Maitland 139 (on par with previous week) and Welmoed 113 (an increase of 74).

Registration and the administering of Covid-19 vaccines for the 35 to 49 age group is well under way, with the 18 to 34 age group expected to become eligible for registration from September 1. The lowest registration rates for those over 60 are in the following areas: Nomzamo: 9.8%

Phillipi : 11.36 %

Fisantekraal : 16.1%

Imizamo Yethu: 17.57 %

Crossroads : 21% ’’We are concerned about the number of residents who aren’t registered and the City is doing what it can to ensure the process is as smooth and accessible as possible,’’ said Badroodien.