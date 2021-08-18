NewsCovid19
Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)
Covid-19 vaccines have brought us hope and relief, say South Africans

By Rudolph Nkgadima Time of article published 51m ago

As the country is struggling to keep its Covid-19 vaccination centres busy, many South Africans who have experienced loss as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, say the vaccine has brought hope and relief.

James Monteiro, 65, from Elsies River says as a survivor of Covid-19, he feared becoming seriously ill and since he got his vaccine, he's been in good health.

“I previously became ill, last year after Christmas. I had Covid-19 but luckily, I did not become too ill. I was hospitalised after becoming sick. I heard that everyone was going for their vaccine, and I thought I should go too. They said that it would protect us. It’s been more than a month since I got my second shot of the vaccine, and I am still in good health. I would encourage other people to get their vaccine as well,” said Monteiro.

IT technician Msindisi said since getting the jab he was ready to start his business without fear of severe illness from Covid-19 taking it away from him.

“I got my vaccine today to stay safe against the coronavirus. I can’t help that the virus impacted my work, but I can prevent it from affecting my health by taking the Covid-19 vaccine. Today I had the opportunity to get my vaccine to protect myself. I love entrepreneurship and hope to start my own business without fear of severe illness from Covid-19 taking it away from me,” said Msindisi.

According to the latest report from the the Human Sciences Research Council and the University of Johannesburg, 72% of South Africans are willing to get vaccinated

Nearly 9.8 million vaccines have been administered in SA, which equals about 7% of South Africans are fully vaccinated and an additional 9% have received one dose.

Department of HealthPfizerCovid-19VaccineHealth WelfareJ&J Vaccine

