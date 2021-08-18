Covid-19 vaccines have brought us hope and relief, say South Africans

James Monteiro, 65, from Elsies River says as a survivor of Covid-19, he feared becoming seriously ill and since he got his vaccine, he's been in good health.

As the country is struggling to keep its Covid-19 vaccination centres busy, many South Africans who have experienced loss as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, say the vaccine has brought hope and relief.

“I previously became ill, last year after Christmas. I had Covid-19 but luckily, I did not become too ill. I was hospitalised after becoming sick. I heard that everyone was going for their vaccine, and I thought I should go too. They said that it would protect us. It’s been more than a month since I got my second shot of the vaccine, and I am still in good health. I would encourage other people to get their vaccine as well,” said Monteiro.

Dr Kaashiefah Kistnasamy from Mitchells Plain shares why she chose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.



IT technician Msindisi said since getting the jab he was ready to start his business without fear of severe illness from Covid-19 taking it away from him.

“I got my vaccine today to stay safe against the coronavirus. I can’t help that the virus impacted my work, but I can prevent it from affecting my health by taking the Covid-19 vaccine. Today I had the opportunity to get my vaccine to protect myself. I love entrepreneurship and hope to start my own business without fear of severe illness from Covid-19 taking it away from me,” said Msindisi.