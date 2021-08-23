Covid-19 weekly round-up: Sahpra says 28 deaths not related to the vaccine

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) says that investigations have been completed for 32 death cases, of which 28 were coincidental to vaccination. The health regulator said that these 28 coincidental deaths were not related or linked to vaccination.

Four of the cases that were investigated were unclassifiable because there was no information available about the case. Last week, during an online media briefing, national immunisation safety expert committee's, Professor Hannelie Meyer said that while 2 000 adverse events have been reported, most of them were mild cases. Sahpra vigilance unit manager, Mafora Matlala, said the health body does not compromise when it comes to monitoring safety and risk with the vaccines.

She said when comparing the number of vaccines administered, which is 10.5 million, to the number of adverse events, which is over 2 000, the benefits of the vaccine outweigh any risks. Over-18s can receive Covid-19 vaccines from Friday The Covid-19 vaccine rollout to the age cohort of 18-35 was initially planned for September, however, Cabinet revealed that all adults over 18 would from last week Friday be able to get their vaccines.

Over the weekend, social media was abuzz with selfies and videos of the age group getting their jabs as the top trending hashtag on Twitter was #VaccineRolloutSA. Around 10.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country since the start of the rollout, with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and Pfizers’s two-dose vaccine. Health officials say the aim is to vaccinate 30 million people by Christmas, which gives the country four months to vaccinate over 22 million people.

The dos and don'ts before and after Covid-19 vaccination As vaccinations opened for all adults in South Africa on Friday, health experts have revealed there are a number of dos and don’ts to follow. Dr Daniel Israel, a general practitioner in Johannesburg, said having a vaccine could give you a day or two of a slightly achy body, headaches or a sore throat.

Some dos include: - Checking with your doctor if it's safe for you to get the vaccine, especially if you have health issues or take prescription medications - Stay hydrated and maintain a well-balanced diet.

- Get enough sleep as sleep deprivation can result in suppressed immunity. - Continue with Covid-19-appropriate behaviour post-vaccination. Some don’ts include: