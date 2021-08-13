Demand for Covid-19 vaccines in the 35-49 group has decreased

The demand for Covid-19 vaccines has decreased in the 35-49 age group, the Department of Health said on Friday. Deputy director-general Nicholas Crisp, who is in charge of the roll-out, said the impetus was lost when vaccine supplies ran low 10 days ago.

In a media briefing held earlier today, Crisp said the 35-49 year olds had a very good start but they have not sustained it. In the first 48 hours after registration opened for the age group at the beginning of the month, about 1.5 million people registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS). “We have seen 3 million people in the 35-49 category but there are 12 million in the country in this age group and in the 50 to 59 age group, 1.9 million registered so far but there’s 4.5 million people in that category.

“There’s a lot of work to do to get people registered. From May 17, the national vaccination built up until we started running short of vaccines two weeks ago. “We have lost impetus in the programme, every province has lost momentum. “This slowing down and decline of vaccinations on a daily basis is something that we really need to pick up if we are to protect ourselves and keep people out of hospital,” said Crisp.