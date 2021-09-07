Gradual decline in Covid-19 vaccine demand

SOUTH Africa has administered more than 13 million Covid-19 vaccines, as it continues to ramp up its vaccination drive. With 16% of the country's adult population having been fully vaccinated, government data shows that there’s been a gradual decline in the number of people getting vaccinated.

Government has set a target of administering 300 000 Covid-19 vaccines per day and when vaccinations were opened to the 18-35 cohort the target seemed attainable but the momentum has now dwindled. According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) about 203 825 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. SA’s latest vaccine numbers A study commissioned by the Solidarity Fund in partnership with GCIS has revealed the reasons behind the slow uptake.

The study conducted between May and June by Ask Afrika revealed that young people are the least willing to get vaccinated against Covid-19 with concerns over side-effects as the main barriers among those between the ages of 18 to 24. According to the study, about 36% of the youth are significantly unwilling to take the vaccine. Ask Afrika chief executive Andrea Rademeyer said that those 60 and older were more willing to get the vaccine. Rademeyer said that concerns over side-effects were the main barriers among the 18 to 24 and 50-plus age groups.