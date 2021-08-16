Less than 8 000 new Covid-19 cases in SA

Cape Town – A total of 7 983 new Covid-19 cases were identified in South Africa on Monday, compared to 10 139 yesterday. According to the National Department of Health, a further 299 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, bringing the total fatalities to 77 440.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said the majority of new cases are from the Western Cape (27%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (24%). The Eastern Cape accounted for 18% of the new cases; Gauteng and Northern Cape for 9% each; Mpumalanga for 7%; Free State for 6%; North West for 3%; and Limpopo for 1%. The total number of cases today (7 983) is lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (10 490). The seven-day moving average of daily number of cases has increased. The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases now stands at 2 613 569. This increase represents a 21.1% positivity rate, with 15 633 622 tests having been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 37 891 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 7 983 new cases, which represents an 21.1% positivity rate. 299 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, total fatalities to date: 77 440. See more https://t.co/eTE5T1D427 pic.twitter.com/7BpewBLxUF — NICD (@nicd_sa) August 16, 2021 Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla suggested on Monday that Covid-19 vaccinations could be open to everyone over 18 before the end of the week.

Speaking to Radio 702 on Monday, Phaahla said the government had initially planned that vaccinations for those older than 18 would start in September, but that deadline could be brought forward. A decline in the number of vaccines administered in the country over the past few weeks has sparked concern, with some suggesting a conversation on making the jab mandatory. The health department said more women than men are getting vaccinated. Thus far 9 387 129 vaccines have been administered.