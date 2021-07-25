LIVE FEED: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africa at 8.30pm on Sunday on developments in the country’s response to Covid-19. The Presidency said Ramaphosa’s address follows meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Co-ordinating Council and the Cabinet.

“As South Africa rolls out its Covid-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring Covid-19 infection, treatment and patient recovery rates as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures,” his office said. On Sunday, a total of 9 718 new Covid-19 cases and 287 deaths were reported. “As of today, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa is 2 377 823, with 9 718 new cases reported,” the National Health Department said on Twitter.

“Today 287 deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 69 775 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 158 183, with a recovery rate of 90.8%.” On July 11, Ramaphosa said the regulations would be reviewed in two weeks. On June 27, Ramaphosa placed the country on an adjusted level 4 lockdown, which included a ban on the sale of alcohol and attendance at religious services.