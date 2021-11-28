LIVE FEED: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Omicron Variant

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The president’s address comes after meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Co-ordinating Council and the Cabinet.

A number of countries including the UK and in the EU have imposed a travel ban on South Africa after the discovery of Omicron. But Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla and other scientists said this decision was premature and unjustified. They said South Africa was doing what was in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols.

Phaahla said despite the conduct of these countries to ban South African visitors because of the variant they would remain transparent in their work. They would continue to work with the WHO and other bodies in the fight against Covid-19. The various sectors of the economy are already bracing themselves for more stricter curbs ahead of the festive break.