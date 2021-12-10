NCCC expected to meet next week to re-evaluate lockdown regulations as Covid-19 cases continue to increase

Durban - The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is expected to meet early next week to re-evaluate the country's current lockdown restrictions in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. As the new Omicron variant sweeps through the country, the NCCC reported that 22,391 new Covid cases were recorded on Thursday. A further 22 Covid-related deaths have been reported, bringing the total fatalities to date to 90 060.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said on Friday that research showed that despite the increased number of cases, most of the people admitted to hospital were showing very mild symptoms, fewer patients had acute oxygen respiratory distress syndrome, or needed to be put in ICU or high care wards. "So what we'll be doing in the next few weeks, scientists will continue as they've done in the past to conduct quality research to understand this variant and share the information as quickly as possible. “Our scientific advisors continue to provide our government guidance on what kind of restrictions we would need if we have to impose further restrictions, expansion of vaccination, and also introduction of new treatments," he said.

He added that the department will make decisions about restrictions, based on the advice from the scientists. The Minister said government will, together with the various provinces, ensure that health facilities were ready for any eventuality. Phaahla said at least 70% of people admitted to hospital were unvaccinated.

He said as of December 9, nearly 27 million doses had been administered, with a slower vaccination uptake in the 18 - 35 age group. "We have 43% of adults covered but KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga continue to show low numbers. So we really would like to urge everyone to work with us to motivate the younger people. "The reason why our vaccination rate has dropped from the highs of 290 1000 per week to just around 151 60 to 90 per day is largely because while there's been good coverage of the over 60s and over 50s, the young adults are not coming out in good numbers.

“We are asking them to refrain from listening to social media and all the anti-vaccine stories and come to get vaccinated. So I want to again repeat that this is really the best protection for us going forward," Phaahla said. He added that of those being admitted to hospital, most were incidental cases. He explained that this was where people who have been admitted to hospital for another procedure and had to be tested for Covid-19 before being admitted, were found to be positive.