No, South Africans DID NOT take the wrong Covid-19 vaccines

Durban - The Department of Health has denied claims that South Africans have been given the wrong vaccines. A post went viral on social media this week, claiming that “Dr Phaahla dropped a massive bomb” saying residents have been administered the wrong Covid-19 vaccines.

The post further claims that MPs were informed the Covid-19 medications that had been obtained had been returned to Cuba after being refused and resisted by military authorities. The article also claims that the South African Defence Force said medication was returned following recommendation by a clerical work group. "Since then, the SANDF has given their consent and returned the medications in accordance with the recommendations. We are currently drafting letters to be sent to Sahpra (SA Health Products Regulatory Authority) and the auditor-general, who will be the appropriate gatherings to invite after we have reached an agreement. We returned everything that was required to be returned … we returned everything, far exceeding the 500 thousand (vials) suggested by the task group to be returned," the report alleged.

Picture: Supplied The South African government has warned people about sharing fake news.

According to the Department of Health, around 31 123 187 vaccines have been administered to date. The government said it was hard at work, urging people to vaccinate. The department is calling on those older than 18 who have received their single dose Johnson&Johnson vaccine, to get their booster of either J&J or Pfizer after a two-month or 60-day interval.