Outspoken and fully vaccinated anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee in isolation after contracting Covid-19

ONE of South Africa’s outspoken anti-crime activists, Yusuf Abramjee, on Thursday revealed that he was in isolation after contracting Covid-19. “I tested positive last week after experiencing some very mild symptoms for two days: slight fever, cough and body aches. But, it quickly disappeared. Luckily, I tested and two rapid tests and two PCRs later, it all showed positive,” said Abramjee.

“What gave me peace of mind was the fact that I’m vaccinated. Vaccinations are the first line of defence. Yes, there are many breakthrough infections these days and speaking to doctors, the majority are mild. The same cannot be said of unvaccinated individuals.” Abramjee, who also runs a television anti-crime show, has been at the forefront of calling the SAPS to rise against the recent tide of kidnappings. He said Thursday was his ninth day of isolation.

“Thank you to my GP, Dr Hamza Bava, and all my health professional friends for their concern and advice. Special thanks also to Drs Ismail Mitha and Nazreen Laher and their teams from the clinical trial centre at Lakeside Hospital in Benoni. Daily swabs, bloods, etc and on-going checks,” he said. “One does not know the classification of my infection and whether or not it’s the new Omricon variant. Lab tests will confirm that. Should you have any symptoms, I suggest get tested without delay. Remember, it may be infectious even if you are vaccinated.” The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said new daily coronavirus infections in South Africa have doubled to 8561 new Covid-19 cases.

This comes while another 28 deaths due to Covid-19 complications were reported on Wednesday. “Today the institute reports 8 561 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 976 613. “This increase represents a 16.5% positivity rate.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 28 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 871 to date. “A total of 19 529 031 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors,” the NICD said. The organisation said the majority of the day’s newly recorded cases once again came from Gauteng, which accounted for 72% of new Covid-19 cases.