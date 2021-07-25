Over 285 Covid-19 deaths, 9 700 new cases recorded on Sunday

Cape Town – A total of 9 718 new Covid-19 cases and 287 deaths were reported on Sunday, as President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to address the country. “As of today, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa is 2 377 823, with 9 718 new cases reported,” the National Health Department said on Twitter.

“Today 287 deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 69 775 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 158 183, with a recovery rate of 90.8%.” Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 8.30pm. According to the statistics, 6 384 382 vaccines have been administered.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the new cases represented a 26.6% positivity rate. It said 14 563 847 tests had been conducted in both public and private sectors. Gauteng accounted for a majority of the new cases, followed by the Western Cape, the NICD said.

“The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (28%), followed by the Western Cape (25%),” the NICD said. “KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 8%; the Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 6%; the Free State accounted for 3%; and the Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.” There has been an increase of 366 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, the institute said.