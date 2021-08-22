Over 51 000 Covid-19 tests in a day, 10 748 new cases

CAPE TOWN – A total of 51 830 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, and 10 748 new cases were reported, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Sunday. “A total of 51 830 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 10 748 new cases, which represents an 20.7% positivity rate,” the NICD said on Twitter.

“A further 170 #Covid19-related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 79 421 to date.” The NICD said that to date, 16 003 114 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors. The national Health Department said that with the new cases the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in the country stood at 2 690 973.

“Today 170 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 79 421 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 444 409 with a recovery rate of 90,8%,” the department said. To date, 10 527 363 vaccines have been administered, according to statistics. On Saturday, the number stood at 10 499 974. Covid-19 statistics for August 22, 2021. Photo: Supplied/Health Department The NICD said that the majority of new cases were detected in KwaZulu-Natal with 31%, followed by the Western Cape’s 22%.

“Eastern Cape accounted for 16%; Gauteng accounted for 10%; Mpumalanga accounted 6%; Free State and Northern Cape accounted for 5% each; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.” Covid-19 statistics for August 22, 2021. Photo: Supplied/National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) The NICD said that the total number of cases today was lower than yesterday’s 13 261 and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days’ 12 198. “The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has increased,” the institute said.