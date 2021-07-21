Ramaphosa welcomes Biovac/Pfizer collaboration on Covid-19 vaccine production

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of a collaboration between South Africa’s Biovac Institute and global pharmaceutical producer Pfizer to manufacture the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa, labelling it as a “breakthrough” in the protection of African nations against the coronavirus.

The president said the agreement will contribute significantly to health security and sustainability on the African continent, which currently has the least access to vaccination in the world.

“The partnership between Biovac and Pfizer is a breakthrough in our effort to overcome global vaccine inequity. The protection of Africans is a necessary and critical contribution to the protection of humanity as a whole,” said Ramaphosa.

He said the partnership demonstrates what the country can achieve when the state sector and the private sector craft a shared vision and pool resources for the greater good of society.