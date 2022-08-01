Reduced Covid-19 cases in SA - Health Department scraps daily reports

Cape Town – With a reduced number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa, the National Health Department has announced it will no longer publish daily reports. Due to the reduced severity and transmissibility of Covid-19, the health department with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) will publish weekly reports.

Both departments have been reporting Covid-19 surveillance data on a daily basis since 2020 to keep South Africans in the loop regarding the latest number of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it said it has reassessed the existing reporting structures and agreed that it would be justifiable to allow the majority of members of the reporting structures to return to their permanent jobs on a full-time basis. “This means the department will, with effect from August 1, 2022, publish the Covid-19 surveillance data on a weekly basis, but continue to closely monitor the situation.

“The department would also like to thank all individuals, teams, and stakeholders whose sacrifices, commitment, and contributions made it possible for government to keep the public up-to-date with crucial information required to enable people and organisations to make informed health and safety decisions. “Although this doesn’t mean the pandemic is over and the vaccination services will remain accessible at designated sites, including at some public health facilities,” department spokesperson, Foster Mohale said. He said until the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the pandemic is over, people are urged to be vaccinated and safeguard against current and future variants.

The NICD supported the decision. It said the NICD remains committed to its surveillance activities and will report Covid-19 surveillance data as normal, with the data being published in the existing weekly surveillance reports. [email protected]

