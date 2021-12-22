Russian and South African top scientists compare notes on Covid-19, foster new collaboration

Pretoria - Teams of top South African and Russian scientists have concluded a joint mission to study the clinical and epidemiological characteristics of the new coronavirus infection caused by the genetic variant omicron. National Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale said the mission was organised in accordance with the agreement between President Cyril Ramaphosa and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

The mission which started in South Africa on December 13 was concluded on Wednesday. “The participants of the joint mission discussed the features of a new coronavirus infection caused by the omicron strain and its impact on the spread of infection, the severity of the clinical course, medical care and vaccination,” said Mohale. In the course of the mission, data was obtained on the epidemiological characteristics of the new genetic variant and the features of its distribution in South Africa.

“The increased transmissibility of the omicron variant from person to person has been shown, resulting in increased incidence and an increase in the positive sample rate to 35.5% with no indication of a more severe clinical course. It is noted that considering the significant number of South African residents who have had Covid-19 and demographic differences, the data on clinical severity can be adjusted in the conditions of the spread of the omicron variant in the Russian Federation,” said Mohale. “It was noted that young age groups played a significant role at the initial stage of the spread of infection. It was also shown that the densely populated Tshwane district, which includes the capital city of Pretoria and which is near to the economic hub of Johannesburg, was the location of the initial clusters of transmission of the genetic variant Omicron.

There were organised visits to central and district medical institutions, and diagnostic laboratories in Johannesburg and Pretoria. During the mission, Mohale said the Russian specialists also made a presentation of the Rospotrebnadzor mobile laboratory, which is mounted on an automobile chassis. “The possibilities of its joint use for epizootological monitoring of dangerous infections in remote areas of South Africa were discussed,” said Mohale.

He said openness, commitment to a common task of fighting Covid-19, and close co-operation between scientists of Russia and South Africa give confidence in the “soonest victory of world science over the pandemic”. “Scientists of the Russian Federation and the Republic of South Africa are intensifying the exchange of data and research results in the field of epidemiology, virology, immunology, pathogenesis and therapy of new coronavirus infection,” said Mohale. “As a result of the joint mission, other areas of scientific co-operation in the field of epidemic prevention and response were identified and a draft road map for scientific co-operation between Russia and South Africa in these areas from 2022 to 2024 were developed.”