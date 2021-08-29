SA administers 12 million vaccines, over 7 700 new cases

CAPE TOWN – South Africa reported 7 740 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the Department of Health said, adding that 12 million vaccines have been administered to date. The department said the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in the country was 2 764 931, with 7 740 new cases reported.

“Today, 134 deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 81 595 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 526 199, with a recovery rate of 91.4%” the department said on social media. The Department of Health’s Covid-19 statistics for August 29, 2021. Photo: Supplied There were 157 137 active cases. “Today, more than 12 million doses administered. Together, we can vaccinate more people. Thank you, South Africa,” the department said on Twitter.

Today more than 12 million doses administered. Together we can vaccinate more people. Thank you South Africa #VaccineRollOutSA #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/UYJycHeyo5 — Department of Health (@HealthZA) August 29, 2021 The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said a total of 45 534 tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours, and the new cases represented a 17% positivity rate. “The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (29%), followed by Western Cape (22%),” the NICD said. “Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Gauteng province accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; Free State and Mpumalanga accounted for 6% each; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.”