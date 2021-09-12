SA records 3 961 new Covid-19 cases, 126 deaths on Sunday

Cape Town: South Africa reported 3 961 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said, as President Cyril Ramaphosa prepared to address the nation. “A total of 35 965 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 3 961 new cases, which represents a 11% positivity rate,” the NICD said on Twitter.

“A further 126 #Covid19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 84 877 to date.” The NICD said that the current surge in Covid-19 infections seemed to be showing signs of a “sustained downward trend”. To date, 17 073 236 tests had been conducted in both public and private sectors, the institute said.

“The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (28%), followed by Eastern Cape (20%),” the NICD said. “Western Cape accounted for 18%; Northern Cape accounted for 9%; Free State & Gauteng Province each accounted for 8% respectively; Mpumalanga & North West each accounted for 4%, and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.” South African Covid-19 statistics for September 12, 2021. | Supplied/National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) Twitter The institute said that Sunday’s total number of cases was lower than Saturday’s 5 309 and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days – 5 465.

“The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased,” it said. “There has been an increase of 92 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.” The Presidency confirmed that Ramaphosa would address the nation at 8pm on Sunday.