SA records 384 new Covid-19 infections, while 1 277 are in hospital

Durban: While Covid-19 restrictions may have eased, the country is still recording infections. In June, National Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla, announced that the wearing of masks were no longer mandatory.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the past 24 hours, 384 new infections were recorded with more than half recorded in Gauteng. Only two infections were recorded in the Northern Cape. KwaZulu-Natal, which has the lowest vaccination rate across the country, recorded 64 new infections. The province has 2 733 active infections.

More on this Bye-bye face masks: Health minister repeals three major Covid regulations

Western Cape has 65 new infections; it has fully vaccinated 50% of its population. According to the Department of Health, 32 people died in the past 24-48 hours from Covid-19-related illnesses. A total of 1 277 people are currently hospitalised in the both the public and private sector for Covid-19.

Story continues below Advertisement

More than half the South African population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 46% are fully vaccinated. In all, 50% of people in the age group of 35 and over are fully vaccinated. The 18-34 age group has 37% vaccinated. A total of 36.8 million vaccines have been administered to date, with the death toll reaching 101 847.

Story continues below Advertisement