SA records 42 797 new Covid-19 cases and 143 deaths in last 5 days

Durban - Just over 40 000 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last five days, taking the country's overall number of confirmed Covid cases to 3 004 203. The country's Covid-related death toll now stands at 89 994. On Friday, the The National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD) announced an increase of 16 055 new cases.

Thursday - 11 535 new cases with 44 deaths Wednesday - 8 561 new cases with 28 deaths Tuesday - 4 373 new cases with 21 deaths Monday - 2 273 new cases with 25 deaths Earlier this week, the NICD reported that the proportion testing positive in Gauteng has risen dramatically in the last two weeks. The Institute said this was a sign of the start of a widespread resurgence. "It's important to note that provinces will experience the beginning and ending of the waves at different weeks.

“South Africa is entering into the 4th wave with seven provinces; Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West and the Western Cape having sustained increases in Covid-19 cases. Taking measures to reduce the spread of infection, including getting a Covid-19 vaccine, is the best way to slow the spread of infection. “Even with no symptoms, you can spread the virus. Protect others from getting sick and be part of helping to prevent coronavirus transmission," the NICD said. The World Health Organisation's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told the Reuters Next conference on Friday that while the new coronavirus variant Omicron appeared to be very transmissible, the right response was to be prepared, cautious and not to panic.