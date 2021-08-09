SA records 6 787 new Covid-19 cases, 199 deaths on Monday

CAPE TOWN: South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery rate stood at 90.9% on Monday and the total number of recoveries stood at 2 308 054, as 6 787 new cases are recorded, the Health Department said. “As of today, the cumulative number of #Covid19 cases identified in SA is 2 540 222, with 6 787 new cases reported,” the department said, releasing the statistics on Twitter.

“Today, 199 deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of Covid-19- related deaths to 75 012. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 308 054, with a recovery rate of 90.9%,” said the department. To date, 8 602 124 vaccines have been administered. According to the statistics, 15 288 559 tests have been conducted to date.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said, in the last 24 hours, 31 242 tests were conducted. The institute said the new cases represented a 21.7% positivity rate. “The majority of the new cases today are from the Western Cape (29%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (21%),” the NICD said.