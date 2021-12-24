SA records more than 21 000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

CAPE TOWN – The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) recorded more than 21 000 new Covid-19 cases in South Africa yesterday, in addition to 75 Covid-19 related deaths. “Today the institute reports 21 157 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 374 262,” the NICD said.

It is revealed that a total of 72 689 tests were carried out and with 21 157 new cases represents a positivity rate of 29.1% yesterday. “As per the National Department of Health, a further 75 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90 662 to date,” NICD said. KwaZulu Natal accounted for a quarter (25%) of South Africa’s new Covid-19 cases yesterday, the Western Cape with 22% and Gauteng accounted for the third-highest amount of new cases in South Africa at 20%.