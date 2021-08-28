SA records over 10 000 new Covid-19 cases, 274 deaths on Saturday

Cape Town – South Africa recorded 10 173 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the cumulative number of cases identified in the country to 2 757 192. “Today, 274 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 81 461 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 519 781 with a recovery rate of 91.4%,” the Health Department said.

According to the statistics released, there are 155 949 active cases. To date, 11 993 615 vaccines have been administered. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said a total of 56 209 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The new cases represented a 18.1% positivity rate.

To date, 16 292 228 tests have been conducted in both public and private healthcare sectors. “The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (30%), followed by Western Cape (23%),” the institute said. “Eastern Cape accounted for 16%; Gauteng Province accounted for 8%; Free State accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Northern Cape accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.”

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). The NICD said Saturday’s total number of cases, 10 173, was lower than yesterday’s 12 045 and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days. “The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased. “There has been 280 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours,” the NICD said