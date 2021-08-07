SA records over 12 300 new Covid-19 cases, 271 deaths on Saturday

Cape Town – South Africa recorded 12 371 new Covid-19 cases and 271 deaths on Saturday, the Health Department said. “As of today the cumulative number of #Covid19 cases identified in SA is 2 523 488 with 12 371 new cases reported,” the department said in a Tweet.

“Today, 271 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 74 623 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 290 321 with a recovery rate of 90.8%.” To date, 8 588 454 vaccines had been administered and a total of 15 213 499 tests have been conducted. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases stood at 2 523 488.

“This increase represents a 21.6% positivity rate. 15 213 499 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors,” the NICD said A total of 57 398 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the NICD said. The majority of new cases on Saturday were from Western Cape with 30%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 21%.

“Gauteng accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; North West & Free State each accounted for 5% respectively, and Limpopo & Northern Cape each accounted for 3% respectively of today’s new cases.” “The total number of cases today was lower than Friday’s 13 652 and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days, 10 917,” the institute said. The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.