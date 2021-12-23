Sahpra approves Johnson & Johnson booster dose

The South African Health Products Authority (Sahpra) has approved a second dose or booster shot of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine for individuals over 18. In a press release on Thursday, the health regulator said the booster dose could be administered at least two months after primary vaccination.

South Africans who received an approved mRNA vaccine, such a Pfizer, can opt to get a Johnson & Johnson booster shot. “A booster dose of the Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen (0.5 mL) may be administered as a heterologous booster dose following completion of primary vaccination with an approved mRNA Covid-19 vaccine,” said the health regulator. Earlier this month, Sahpra approved a third booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for adults. Those over 18 will be eligible for a booster shot six months after the second dose.

Healthcare workers were the first to receive Johnson & Johnson booster shots in the country under the Sisonke Booster Study, which started at the beginning of November. The study has since wrapped up and seen over 230 000 healthcare workers receive booster jabs. CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), Professor Glenda Gray, said during the launch of the Sisonke study: “The science shows that a booster dose of J&J is safe and provides excellent protection against severe infections”.