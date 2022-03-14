Second J&J Covid-19 booster approved for 3 months after first booster

A second Johnson & Johnson booster dose has been approved for South Africans at least three months after their first booster dose, according to the Department of Health. From Monday, those who have received their primary dose of J&J’s Janssen vaccine and one booster dose may receive another 90 days later.

“All people who have received the Covid-19 J&J vaccine as their primary dose together with the booster dose of their choice, are eligible to receive an additional or second booster dose of either J&J or Pfizer vaccine with effect from today,” read a circular from the department. The mixing-and-matching of vaccines has been permitted since February this year, which means people may choose to receive one J&J booster or two doses of Pfizer. Graphic: the Department of Health. “The department will keep the public informed of any amendments related to vaccination schedules, as and when scientifically based changes are made.”

More than 32.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to 19.1 million people in South Africa according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). This translates to 48% of the population having received at least one dose. Close to eight million J&J vaccines have been administered in the country and 680 000 booster doses. Pfizer’s two-dose regimen has seen 24.5 million doses administered and 965 000 boosters.

