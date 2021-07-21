Sharp rise in new Covid-19 cases in SA

Cape Town – South Africa has recorded 16 240 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections and 516 deaths, bringing the death toll to 68 192 on Wednesday. With the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases now standing at 2 327 472, this increase represents a 27.5% positivity rate, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in a statement.

A total of 14 369 234 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors. The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (32%), followed by the Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 11%; Limpopo and North West each for 9%; Mpumalanga for 7%; Eastern Cape for 5%; Free State for 3%; and the Northern Cape for 2%. The total number of cases today (16 240) is higher than yesterday (8 929) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days. There has been an increase of 831 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has dismissed claims that prisoners are receiving preferential treatment in the Covid-19 vaccination rollout programme. The minister told Jacaranda FM: “With regards to those who are criticising us and claiming we are giving preference to inmates above society, that criticism is unfounded. Older inmates were vaccinated when the population 60 years and above received their jabs. “When it was 50 years and above, they participated with everyone in society, so there was no preference. The reality is we are going to go further than that with the health department so we are able to reach herd immunity.”

Where's your health pass? Visitors heading to museums, cinemas or swimming pools in France were denied entry from Wednesday if they cannot show the document that proves they have been vaccinated against Covid -19 or have had a recent negative test. The health pass, previously only required for large-scale festivals or to go clubbing, will also be needed from the start of August to enter restaurants and bars and for long-distance train and plane journeys, as authorities try to slow the spread of the virus and encourage people to get vaccinated. The introduction of the health pass - a QR code on your smartphone or on a piece of paper - has proved hugely contentious in France, triggering protests nationwide.