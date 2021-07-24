South Africa recorded 413 deaths on Saturday and 12 056 new Covid-19 cases

South Africa recorded 12 056 new Covid-19 cases and 413 deaths on Saturday, the National Health Department said. “As of today the cumulative number of #Covid-19 cases identified in SA is 2 368 105 with 12 056 new cases reported,” the department said on Twitter.

“Today 413 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 69 488 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 147 168 with a recovery rate of 90.7%.” According to the statistics released, South Africa had 151 449 active Covid-19 cases. To date, 6 357 329 vaccines have been administered.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in the last 24 hours, a total of 49 589 tests were conducted and the new cases represented a 24.3% positivity rate. The NICD said 14 527 278 tests have been conducted to date in both public and private sectors. The majority of new cases reported on Saturday, were from Gauteng with 30%, followed by the Western Cape with 21%, the NICD said.