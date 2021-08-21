South Africa’s TikTok generation heeds call to take jab

CAPE TOWN – As South Africa opened up its vaccination roll-out campaign to the +18 - 34 cohort, social media was abuzz with selfies, videos, ‘lives’ and boomerangs as the TikTok generation made their voice heard loud and clear as they descended on vaccination sites across the country in their thousands. On Friday, the hashtag #VaccineRolloutSA was trending at the top of Twitter lists throughout the day, a feeling of festivity was palpable with scenes of young people joyfully heeding the call to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as the country aims to vaccinate 30 million people by Christmas, according to health officials.

Many young people have taken to social media platforms in recent weeks calling on health officials to open up vaccinations to all, as the country sees a lull in its rollout campaign in the past few days. Vaccine hesitancy by the ’older generation’ and the general spread of misinformation has also contributed to vaccine sites not having enough arms to vaccinate. This 18 - 34 crew is a vibe at the ICC. There’s music, there’s dancing. Peeps literally skipping to get a jab.

❤️ — jess_obese (@Jess_Obese) August 20, 2021 On Thursday, August 19, the national department of health has announced that more than 10 million vaccine doses have been administered since the country’s rocky start in February/March.