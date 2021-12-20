Survey finds Africans are willing to vaccinate but pandemic caused income loss, food insecurity

A recent survey across 19 African Union member states found vaccine hesitancy was not the biggest challenge the continent faces - rather income loss and food insecurity affected more than three in four respondents. Research from the Partnership for Evidence-Based Response to Covid-19 (Perc) found more than 70% of respondents reported a loss in income since the start of the pandemic and were unable to buy their usual groceries due to high prices.

The Perc survey was telephonically conducted with about 23 000 people between September to October 2021. While less than 7% of Africa’s population has been vaccinated against Covid-19, there was a widespread willingness to get vaccinated. More than 78% of people surveyed indicated they had been or were willing to get vaccinated, which is a higher acceptance rate than the the previous Perc survey fielded earlier this year (67%).

Researchers said the increase in acceptance might indicate the success of risk communication campaigns. Among the 20% of respondents who expressed vaccine hesitancy, the top reasons for not getting the jab included not having enough information about vaccines and a lack of trust in the government. The director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr John Nkengasong, said the Perc data showed the demand for vaccines was substantially higher than supply.

“We must work urgently toward equitable access to safe and effective vaccines on the African continent,” he said. Based upon their findings, Perc authors recommend governments should prioritise strengthening surveillance structures and health data systems and that the global community should support vaccine delivery with resources and expertise to ensure coverage. From respondents in South Africa:

- 65% said they were confident in the country's response to the pandemic. - 70% intended to vaccinate. - 60% reported difficulty in buying food due to loss of income.