The government reluctant to impose mandatory Covid-19 vaccine, says Health Minister Joe Phaahla

In his weekly media briefings, Phaahla said suggestions have been made by a number of influential people that the government should consider a mandatory vaccine policy.

Phaahla said: “This is a matter which we are very reluctant to venture into but it is a matter which we are discussing at various forums to see whether this is an option. At this stage, it's just a suggestion which we are looking at.”

He said that he doesn’t foresee a kind of national government regulation which will force everyone to get vaccinated.

“We wouldn’t really want to go that route but what is possible and where we would consider it is where people receive particular services like restaurants, cinemas, gyms and so on but we don’t foresee where it could be a regulation.