WATCH: Wife organises helicopter fly-past to help boost pilot’s Covid-19 recovery

Cape Town – For some rescue victims, the sound of Kobus Crous’s advancing helicopter was a life-saving moment. With Crous struck down with Covid-19, the sound of a one of his helicopters – flown by his son – hovering outside his intensive-care unit this week helped to lift his spirit.

His wife, Lizelle, had arranged for the helicopter to do the fly-past and to hover for a while so he could see it – ahead of him having to undergo a tracheostomy, so a tube could be inserted into his windpipe to help him breathe. According to nursing staff, he had immediately starting smiling broadly. The owner of a helicopter firm, Crous, who was admitted to hospital on July 26, was discharged from the Covid ICU at the Life Bay View Hospital in Mossel Bay last Friday and transferred to the regular ICU ward, where he is ’’still fighting extremely hard for recovery’’, the Mossel Bay Municipality said in a statement.

Crous has been involved in countless rescue operations, saving many people’s lives and property from fires and disasters, putting his own life at risk at times. Spot of really good news for a change - Kobus Crous of Mossel Bay Helicopters is doing somewhat better - the fly-past and hover of one of his helicopters past the Life Bay View Hospital made him smile Posted by Nickey le Roux on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

’’He is awake and aware of his surroundings and communicates with the doctors and nursing staff, although he cannot speak ’’Lizelle is present under his hospital bedroom window every day, where she and friends pray for his recovery and was there when the helicopter hovered shortly. She visits daily at around 18:00 to pray just below his bedroom window for the complete healing for her husband. ’’Kobus is still very ill and Lizelle humbly but urgently urges people to continue praying for his healing,’’ the municipality said.

Lizelle said: ’’It’s a long road ahead, but we're ready for it. Kobus is mentally very strong, his morale is good, and he has incredible endurance. “He remains positive and will keep fighting until the day I can fetch him so that he can once again be among the animals he loves so much. I know he can not wait to pilot his helicopter again and do what he loves. ’’I regularly send him photos of what's going on on the farm and the new buffalo, zebra, and giraffe born, and I know it brightens its day.

’’It is a challenge and a see-saw of emotions every day, but Kobus is doing much better under the circumstances. He always gives his full co-operation, but as can be expected, the physio makes him tired. ’’Our sincere thanks to everyone, from far and wide around the world, who pray together for his healing for recovery. Thank you for everyone's care and especially for the staff of Life Bay View Hospital, who take such good care and care for him.’’ Hailing Crous as a valued partner of the municipality’s community safety initiative, Mossel Bay's acting mayor, Dirk Kotzé, said: ’’Before long, you take the sticks yourself, we look forward to your complete recovery. Good luck to Lizelle, your family, and loved ones in these most difficult times.