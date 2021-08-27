We need to get vaccinated to get our lives back, says Bafana Bafana captain

CAPE Town: The best way the country can move closer to “normality” and have supporters fill the stadiums again is by encouraging Covid-19 vaccinations, says Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates defender Thulani Hlatshwayo. He, along with Springbok rugby player Faf de Klerk, comedian Riaad Moosa, Orlando Pirates and actress Pearl Thusi, have joined forces to use their social media channels to combat vaccine hesitancy.

“I got the jab for my loved ones, for my friends and for the fans. We need to get vaccinated to get our lives back. We need to be together, and we need to unite, so that we can fight the virus collectively, and the only way that we can do that is if we are vaccinated,” he said. Hlatshwayo was recently nominated as an ambassador for Viral Facts #BeASaver which is an online health information platform. “I’ve chosen to be a Viral Facts ambassador as I personally feel that we have a voice and a message to send to the communities and our fans. This platform has given me a way to spread information about the vaccine and how we can fight this virus.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a big impact on sports, said Hlatshwayo, adding that he missed the fans in the stadium. “We miss the vibe and the energy. As a player, running on the field and feeling the adrenaline and hearing your fans chanting for you, I miss that. Hopefully as a country, we will be able to follow the protocols and be able to move closer to normality,” he said. Since the start of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, which is open to all adults over the age of 18, more than 11.3 million doses have been administered.