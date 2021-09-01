Western Cape has exited third wave peak, time to tackle jobs crisis – Winde

Cape Town – Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it’s time to relax the lockdown restrictions further so that the unemployment crisis can be tackled. Winde said in a statement on Wednesday: “All indicators point to the Western Cape having exited its third wave peak. According to our data, new cases, hospitalisations and deaths are now all showing consistent declines, pointing to the Western Cape having exited its third wave peak.

’’This trend is confirmed by the South African Covid-19 Modelling Consortium, which now indicates a 99% probability that the Western Cape has already passed the peak of the third wave.’’ Winde believes it’s time to get the balance right in saving both lives and livelihoods in this province. He said the most recent Quarterly Labour Force Survey ’’paint a terrifying picture that should leave all South Africans deeply concerned’’. ’’This third wave peak has been much longer than the second wave peak, resulting in a prolonged period of pressure on our health platform. While we are not completely out of this period of pressure, I do want to upfront thank and honour our healthcare workers who served with courage and determination during this time,’’ Winde said.

’’It was not easy, but you have once again led from the front and saved the lives of many people in our province. ’’I would also like to thank our Health Department for their careful planning over this time. Although under pressure at the peak, we continued to cope – even when we were moved to a lower level of restrictions. This is because of advanced planning and very careful management of our health platform. This often goes unnoticed, but it is a world-class operation and I am grateful for your expertise. ’’Now that we have exited our third wave peak, we must have a frank and honest look at whether we are currently getting the balance right in saving both lives and livelihoods in this province. Getting this balance right is the policy of this government because jobs save lives too.

’’The results of the most recent Quarterly Labour Force Survey paint a terrifying picture that should leave all South Africans deeply concerned. While the Western Cape continues to have the lowest unemployment rate in the country, it remains unacceptably high for our standards and jobs are still being lost. This is a public emergency of the same magnitude as the pandemic and requires swift and agile action based on new data as it becomes available. ’’That is why given the clear evidence that we have exited our peak, and that we are now on a consistent decline, I will petition the President to move the Western Cape down a level to Alert Level 2 as soon as possible. This will enable the weekend sale of alcohol, a later curfew and an adjustment to the size of gatherings permitted. ’’This is essential for job creation in our province, especially in our hospitality and events sector as we approach our tourism season. Our health platform data shows consistent decline on all markers.”

There has been a decrease in cases over the last week, with 2 571 new cases each day based on the seven-day moving average compared to 3543 at its highest point on 17 August, 2021. The proportion of positive Covid-19 tests has also decreased from 42% at its highest point on 26 July, 2021 to 26% this week. There has been a decrease in new admissions and deaths, with an average of 286 new admissions and around 80 deaths each day. This is down from 362 new admissions and around 122 deaths at its highest point on 1 August and 30 July, 2021 respectively.

The Metro had a week-on-week decrease of 19%, with all sub-districts seeing a decrease in case numbers. The exception is Khayelitsha, where case numbers are still flat, although the absolute numbers there are still relatively small. In the rural areas, most districts are also seeing a clear decline in case numbers, with the West Coast and Overberg still plateauing. ’’As we exit the third wave peak, we are starting to see reduced pressure on our healthcare platform. There are currently 3 334 Covid-19 patients in our public and private hospitals, compared to 3608 at its highest point on 6 August 2021,’’ said Winde.