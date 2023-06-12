1 000 people arrested, 14 shebeens shut down during week-long raids in Limpopo

Durban - More than 1000 people were arrested in Limpopo for crimes ranging from public drinking to driving under the influence and violation of protection orders. Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said Operation Kukula was conducted across five districts from June 5. It ended on Sunday.

“The operations in all the five districts resulted in the arrest of 1 005 suspects for crimes ranging from assault with intent to inflict serious bodily harm, contravention of the Immigration Act, violation of protection orders, robberies, possession of dagga and possession of counterfeit goods.” Ledwaba said four notices were issued under the Second Hand Goods Act and 14 shebeens were closed. During the raid, Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said everyone was worried about the crime rate in Thohoyadou in the Vhembe District.

She said that if crime was reduced in the area, the overall crimes statistics for the province would also be reduced. The operations, which were supported by several Community Policing Forums, private security and business forums, among other stakeholders, were executed through intensified roadblocks including stop and searches and high-visibility patrols in hot-spot areas. “More than 28 191 people and 10 757 vehicles were stopped and searched.

“This included the raiding of liquor outlets, shebeens, second-hand good stores and tracing of wanted suspects.” Ledwana said the confiscated items included liquor, counterfeit goods and dagga. “Operation Kukula is showing tremendous results and is proving to be effective in sweeping the streets in the province of any form of criminality.”