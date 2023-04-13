10 armed suspects pounce during pension payout in Durban, make off with loot and guns

Durban - Ten armed suspects allegedly pounced on post office staff during pension payout in Umbumbulu on Wednesday afternoon, making off with a substantial amount of money. Three cash-in-transit heists were reported in Durban on Wednesday.

During the first one, a security guard was shot in Mobeni Heights, and in the other incident, three guards came under fire while travelling near Kwadabeka. The suspects travelling in a Mercedes-Benz shot at the armoured vehicle’s tyres before using explosives to get the cash. Police said they were hunting the suspects.

In this incident, which took place on Wednesday at around 2pm, at the Fakazi General Dealer in Umbumbulu, 10 men are alleged to have pounced during a pension payout. According to the incident report, the Fidelity cash van was being escorted by another vehicle. On arrival, armed men pointed firearms at security guards and post office staff.

The victims were allegedly ordered to lay on their stomachs while suspects stole a bag of money. It is further alleged they took the driver of the armoured vehicle and forced him to open the safe where the money was stored and assaulted him with a firearm. It is alleged they took two more bags of cash worth a substantial amount.

In addition to the money that was stolen, the robbers are alleged to have stolen four guns, as well as staff cellphones and laptops. The suspects are believed to have fled in the escorting vehicle which was later found abandoned near Umkomaas on the south coast. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Umbumbulu police are investigating a case of armed robbery.