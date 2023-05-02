10 correctional service officials suspended following escape at Ngqeleni prison

Pretoria - Two more officials from the Ngqeleni Correctional Centre have been suspended following the escape of two inmates from the prison in the Eastern Cape last week. This brings the total number of officials suspended to 10. These are officials who were on duty during the escape.

Meanwhile, one of the two inmates, Siyabulela Khohliso was re-arrested on Monday in the Libode area and transferred to the Mthatha Correctional Centre. “All efforts were now focussed on finding Athini Nothi Mzingelwa,” said Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo. Khohliso and Mzingelwa escaped from the facility’s sports field on Freedom Day.

DCS said both men were convicted of rape. Khohliso was serving a 10-year sentence and Mzingelwa was sentenced to eight years behind bars. On Monday, the national commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services, Makgothi Thobakgale visited Ngqeleni Correctional facility.

“He announced the suspension of eight officials who were on duty on the day of the escape. Two additional officials have been issued with notice of suspension. “The investigation is ongoing and more developments are expected to ensue,” Nxumalo said Members of the public are urged to contact the nearest police station if they come into contact with the other escapee.

In another incident in October last year, seven inmates escaped from Waainek Correctional Centre in Makhanda. The prisoners who escaped were identified as Trymore Chauke, Nhamo Muyambo, Abraham Moyane, Francis Chitiyo, Bennet Kwarrie, and Simba Masinga. The men were linked to rhino poaching incidents.