10-year jail term for stealing prized merino sheep

An undocumented Lesotho national has been handed a 10-year sentence behind bars for stealing 159 pure-breed merino sheep at a farmhouse in Cathcart.
The Cathcart Regional Court sentenced Lesotho National Teboho Letsie, 56, to ten years direct imprisonment after convicting him on a charge of stock theft.
The undocumented immigrant was a resident of the district of Cathcart when he committed the crime of stealing 159 merino pure-breed sheep from a hilling farm, also in the same district.
In his guilty plea explanation, Letsie said on April 7, 2022, he left his home for the farm owned by Duncan Currie, and upon his arrival at about 6pm, he stayed on the mountain waiting for it to get dark.
"When the farmhouse lights went off, he went down the mountain to the kraal where the sheep were kept and drove them out, cutting at least two parameter fences to where he stayed," said NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.
"About two weeks later, community members saw the sheep and arrived at his home to enquire.
"When he could not provide a satisfactory answer, the community members phoned the police," Tyali said.
Tyali further added that the police arrested the suspect and handed the sheep over to the rightful owner.
"Letsie admitted having slaughtered one of the sheep and further explained that he planned to sell some of the sheep and keep some for himself," Tyali said.
Arguing for a harsh and deserving sentence, senior public prosecutor, advocate Thango Pangalela stated that stock theft is committed in an organised fashion and disputed that Letsie could drive such a huge flock on his own.
“Stock theft is very prevalent in the Eastern Cape and most people are dependent on livestock farming for their economic livelihood due to the agrarian nature of the province,” Pangalela said.
Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Barry Madolo, hailed the sentence as the desirable deterrent to stock thieves who seem to be operating with impunity because they escape with lenient sentences compared to the damage they cause to farmers.
He commended the community of Cathcart for their vigilance and cooperation with the police.
IOL