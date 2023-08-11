10 years behind bars for Limpopo man who forcefully grabbed victim and raped her outside tavern

A man who forcefully grabbed the victim to the nearest bush and raped her outside a local tavern in Bakenburg, Mabula, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The rape incident happened on November 22, 2020, in the Bakenberg Mabula area in Limpopo, when the accused and the victim were at the local tavern.

The court heard that the accused told the victim that her boyfriend was calling her outside the tavern.

The victim went outside to meet the boyfriend at the back gate, only to find he was not there.