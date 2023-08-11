10 years behind bars for Limpopo man who forcefully grabbed victim and raped her outside tavern

A man who forcefully grabbed the victim to the nearest bush and raped her outside a local tavern in Bakenburg, Mabula, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Mahwelereng Regional Court convicted and sentenced Tshepo Katlego Menyuku, 33, rape accused, to 10 years imprisonment.
The rape incident happened on November 22, 2020, in the Bakenberg Mabula area in Limpopo, when the accused and the victim were at the local tavern.
The court heard that the accused told the victim that her boyfriend was calling her outside the tavern.
The victim went outside to meet the boyfriend at the back gate, only to find he was not there.
"Afterwards, the accused forcefully grabbed the victim to the nearest bush and raped her,” police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.
The victim was further taken to his residence in the Mabula area, where he released her the following morning.
Ledwaba further said that the victim alerted the police about the incident the morning after she was released, and a case of rape was opened and sent to Family Violence, Children Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) for further investigation, and Detective Sergeant Lesetja Langa was tasked with investigating.
"The accused was arrested in December 2020 and detained at Tinmyne police station.
"Bail was successfully opposed until he was found guilty on Thursday, on one count of rape, and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment," Ledwaba said.
IOL