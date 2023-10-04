10 years imprisonment handed to business robbery suspect

A 43-year-old woman, part of a group that robbed a supermarket in Wepener, holding the owner at gunpoint and escaping with R60,000 in cash, cigarettes, and beverages, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for business robbery with aggravating circumstances. Wendy Susan Jacobs, who is one of three suspects who were arrested in connection to the supermarket robbery, appeared before the Bloemfontein High Court on Tuesday, October 3, where she pleaded guilty.

Jacobs was arrested along side William Ndalose, 38, and Edward Koto, 31. Police in Wepener were informed of the robbery where a group of unknown suspects charged into a supermarket on May 10, 2022, getting away with cash and goods. During the search for the suspects, police spotted the suspects fleeing on foot through Wepener, and a shootout ensued between the police and the suspects, during which Constable Kananelo Mokgothu, 22, was shot in the neck and upper body and declared dead on arrival.