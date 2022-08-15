11 suspected illegal miners arrested in Limpopo

Rustenburg - Eleven suspected illegal miners were expected to appear in the Mecklenburg Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Monday, the Hawks said. The group aged 19 to 37 was arrested on Friday during a multi-disciplinary operation.

“The team also managed to seize 11 generators, seven jackhammers, two shovels, two picks and 38 wheelbarrows," Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke. said “In other separate but similar incidents, more than 48 suspected illegal miners were arrested in Sekhukhune and Waterberg districts. More disruptive operations are still going to be conducted in the province, particularly in areas where illegal mining activities are prevalent,” he said. In North West, the Hawks said two people were arrested in Christiana on Friday for dealing in drugs.

“The first suspect was arrested at his house after he was found in possession of packaged dagga packets and cash. The second suspect was also arrested in Christiana after his house was searched and he was found in possession of crystal meth. Both will make their first appearance before the Christiana Magistrate’s Court on August 15, 2022,” said Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, Hawks spokesperson in North West. Rikhotso said in a separate incident in Klerksdorp, a man was arrested at his home in Kanana after he was found in possession of mandrax tablets, packets of crystal meth and cash. He was expected to appear in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

