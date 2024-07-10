12 learners and transport driver die in horror crash in Gauteng

A horror crash claiming the lives of 12 learners and their transport driver on Wednesday morning has sent shock waves through Gauteng. The learners, 11 from Rocklands Primary School and one from Laerskool Blyvooruitsig in Carletonville were in the collision.

The MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane expressed shock on hearing about this incident. Seven other learners are receiving urgent medical treatment. “Earlier this morning, the Department received a distressing report from officials indicating that a private scholar transport minibus was involved in a tragic accident in the Kokosi-Wedela area in Merafong, claiming the lives of the 12 learners and their driver.

“Additionally, seven other learners have been rushed to a medical facility for urgent medical attention. “It is alleged that the learner transport was hit from behind by a bakkie, causing it to overturn and subsequently catch fire. This horrific accident is alleged to have occurred around 6.45am. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this horrific incident,” Chiloane said. The Department of Education has already dispatched its psycho-social support team to the schools to provide immediate support and to work closely with the schools and affected families.