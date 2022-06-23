12 years imprisonment for Gauteng man who fatally stabbed his lover, a mum of two, at a tavern

Pretoria – The High Court in Pretoria, sitting at Palm Ridge, has sentenced 36-year-old Peter Pitso to 12 years direct imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng regional spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana said Mathapelo Mirriam Tsotetsi was fatally stabbed in the chest by Pitso at a tavern in Sebokeng.

“On 2 February 2021 the deceased, Mathapelo Mirriam Tsotetsi and her friend went to a tavern in Sebokeng to look for Pitso. When they arrived Pitso offered the deceased alcohol, but she refused,” Mahanjana said. “After a while she left the friend with Pitso and they did not know where she went.” When Tsotetsi returned, Mahanjana said Pitso confronted her about her disappearance, and proceeded to stab her multiple times on her chest.

“Tsotesti was taken to hospital by a member of the public who was also at the tavern where she later succumbed to stab wounds. The following day Pitso went back to Limpopo but returned and handed himself to the police on 17 February 2021,” she said. In court, Mahanjana said Pitso pleaded guilty to the charge of murder. “The family of the deceased said they are hurt because the deceased left behind two minor children,” Mahanjana said.

The prosecution submitted that South Africa has a high level of violence, particularly on its vulnerable groups. The court also heard that because of the nature of the relationship with Pisto, Tsotetsi was vulnerable and she trusted her lover. Pitso was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm. Additionally, the court ordered that Pitso should attend victim/offender programmes while serving his sentence. The NPA has welcomed the sentence.

