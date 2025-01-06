14 undocumented foreign nationals among 17 arrested in Limpopo for illegal sand mining

A sweeping crackdown on illegal mining in Limpopo has led to the arrest of 17 individuals, including 14 undocumented foreign nationals, as the South African Police Service (SAPS) ramps up efforts to combat the exploitation of natural resources. The Vala Umgodi multidisciplinary task teams targeted illegal sand mining and other illicit activities across the province, resulting in a significant operation involving the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

"The 14 suspects, aged between 19 and 45, arrested for violating the Immigration Act, were apprehended as follows: four in Thohoyandou, Vhembe District, and 10 in Westenburg, Capricorn District," said spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng. Additionally, three suspects aged between 30 and 45 were arrested in Apel, Sekhukhune District, for illegally loading sand. Thakeng confirmed that these disruptive operations targeted illegal mining sites linked to gold-bearing minerals, chrome, and sand extraction.

The operation also uncovered other violations. Seven individuals were fined for selling expired food in Tynmine, Waterberg District. "The arrested suspects are set to appear before the respective Magistrate's Courts shortly," said Thakeng. The collaboration with SANDF highlights the seriousness of tackling illegal mining and related crimes in Limpopo, a region often plagued by such activities.