14-year-old boy shot dead while walking to school, three others injured in Cape Town

A Cape Town teenage boy lost his life on Tuesday morning while walking to school after gunmen opened fire in Elsies River. The shooting incident claimed the life of a 14-year-old Grade 8 learner from Ravensmead High School and left three others, aged 15, 17, and 55 injured.

The Western Cape Education Department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond confirmed the death of the learner. She said the two other teens shot were allegedly not learners. The shooting incident sparked chaos as gunmen ran into a nearby school.

“The alleged perpetrators then fled into the grounds of St Andrews Secondary School, as learners were entering the school gates. This caused panic among the learners. Some fled the school grounds. The schools in the area immediately went into lockdown mode in terms of safety procedures, however, some parents are collecting their children from the schools. This has affected examinations at some schools, with timetables being amended to accommodate the change. (Note the NSC examination has gone ahead at all schools). “SAPS was notified immediately and is on the scene. Our district counselling support team is at the schools to provide support,” Hammond said. The WCED said this was a tragic and sad day for all concerned and it would continue to provide the necessary support.

The Western Cape spokesperson for police, Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed the shooting incident. “Reports from the scene indicate the children were on their way to school when the shooting occurred. It is alleged that two gunmen in a vehicle disembarked on Donnegal Street and fired shots. “As a consequence, the 14-year-old was killed and others, aged 15 and 17, were injured. They were transported to a medical facility for treatment. Murder and attempted murder dockets have been opened. A manhunt has since been launched for the perpetrators of the act,” Potelwa said.