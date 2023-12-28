15-year-old arrested for murder in Mpumalanga

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested three suspects aged between 15 and 23 in Embalenhle for murders reported at the weekend. The murders took place between December 22 and December 27.

The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the minor was arrested for allegedly killing his friend. “It is reported that on Friday, December 22, 2023, an 18-year-old male was stabbed to death, allegedly by a friend (aged 15) in Embalenhle. After the incident occurred, a case was opened and police investigated the matter and then arrested the suspect,” Mohlala said. He said on Wednesday, December 26, police arrested two suspects for the murder of a 15-year-old.

“Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a 15-year-old was murdered at Extension 18 in Embalenhle and his body was discovered in the early hours of the morning on that fateful day. A murder case was opened and police investigated which led to the arrest of two suspects, aged 20 and 23 on Tuesday, December 27, 2023,” Mohlala said. He said the suspects are expected to appear in the Evander Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and Friday facing murder charges. The Mpumalanga Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela welcomed the arrest of the suspects.