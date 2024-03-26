15-year-old Bonteheuwel teen arrested for rape, appears in court

It was chaos in Bonteheuwel on the Cape Flats on Monday when a teenager got arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping eight children. Residents came out in full force in Bonteheuwel Avenue, baying for the blood of the teenager as police arrested him.

The victims are believed to be minor children. Local ward councillor, Angus Mckenzie said he was informed of the incident on Sunday evening and stated the sexual acts are alleged to have been taking place for a number of years. “I want to take the opportunity to applaud the people of Bonteheuwel who took to the streets to protest at the home of the alleged suspect. This is warmly welcoming, knowing that we are achieving great strides in building a community that stands together, fights together and cares together.

“I further which to highlight that while we have secured an arrest, I want to appeal for calm from our great people of Bonteheuwel. We have also activated the Social Development Department that have placed the children in a place of safety, this is my first priority,” Mckenzie said. The Department of Social Development confirmed it was handling the incident and said: “due to the seriousness of the matter and those involved being minors, we cannot disclose any further information. The necessary psychosocial support is being provided to the victims.” The Western Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the incident.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident cited in your enquiry are still under investigation. “We can confirm that Bishop Lavis police detained a 15-year-old male on a charge of rape on Monday, March 25, 2024. “The suspect is expected to make a court appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate court today , Tuesday, March 26, 2024, on the mentioned charge. We appeal to anyone with information that can assist with the investigation to please call Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Swartbooi said.

In his first appearance, the teenager who cannot be named because he is a minor, has opted to abandon bail. He will be remanded in custody and held at the Pollsmoor Prison juvenile section. “I want to appeal to the Bonteheuwel community to remain calm at this time. We will follow this case at every hearing and we will ensure there is justice for the victims of this horrendous crime.

“This individual has brought huge pain to innocent children and great shame to our community. We will not grow weary in ensuring justice, we have done it before and we will do it again,“ Mckenzie said. The matter has been postponed until April 9. [email protected]