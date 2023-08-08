15-year-old girl found dead in Newlands East in Durban

Newlands East police are investigating a case of murder after a teenager was found dead in the area on Tuesday morning. Police said the body of the 15-year-old girl was discovered by a passer-by on Dorado Crescent at around 6am.

“Her body was found with what looked like a stab wound,” said provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda. He said no one had been arrested for the murder and the motive of the killing has not been established as yet. According to information, the victim also sustained head injuries.

The area has been plagued with violent shooting incidents recently. In one of the incident, a teenager was shot and injured, while his friend was killed. Police said the 17-year-old and a 20-year-old were sitting on the side of Centre Road in Newlands East when they were approached by two armed men who started firing shots towards them.

Netshiunda said both victims were rushed to hospital. However, the 20-year-old succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at the hospital. In another incident, a man who was returning from the mosque was killed while parked at a traffic light on Musa Dladla Road in Newlands East.